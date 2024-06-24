Insider Buying: BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Robin Tedder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,245.03).

BlackWall Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get BlackWall alerts:

About BlackWall

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.