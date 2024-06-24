Insider Buying: BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) insider Robin Tedder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,245.03).
BlackWall Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About BlackWall
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackWall
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for BlackWall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackWall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.