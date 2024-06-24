Insider Buying: International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Insider Buys 8,000 Shares of Stock

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) insider Meriel Lenfestey acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,808.13).

International Public Partnerships Stock Performance

International Public Partnerships stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 126.25 ($1.60). 18,363,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,132. International Public Partnerships has a 12 month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,620.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.41.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 4.07 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.06. This represents a yield of 3.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80,000.00%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.