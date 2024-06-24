Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 46 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 46 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £135.70 ($172.43).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £140.06 ($177.97).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Down 2.2 %

LON:MAB traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 294.50 ($3.74). 3,841,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,451. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 271.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 194.80 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.50 ($4.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 340 ($4.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

