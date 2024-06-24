Insider Buying: Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Peake acquired 50,000 shares of Peoplein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.77 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of A$38,500.00 ($25,496.69).

Anthony (Tony) Peake also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peoplein alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, Anthony (Tony) Peake bought 43,805 shares of Peoplein stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of A$36,796.20 ($24,368.34).

Peoplein Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Peoplein Company Profile

Peoplein Limited engages in the provision of workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing service in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, contracting, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.