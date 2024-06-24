Insider Selling: Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

Chubb stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.50. The company has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

