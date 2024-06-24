Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.46, but opened at $142.14. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 359,809 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.20.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INSP

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,898 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.73.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.