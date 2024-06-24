Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $299,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PODD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $204.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $298.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.07.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $441.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

