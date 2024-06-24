Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $9.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $623.06. 124,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,327. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.19 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,937 shares of company stock valued at $113,123,232 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

