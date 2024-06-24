Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Financial Review

Inventergy Global (OTCMKTS:INVT – Get Free Report) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inventergy Global and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crexendo $53.20 million 1.59 -$360,000.00 $0.05 63.60

Inventergy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crexendo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

9.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Inventergy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Inventergy Global and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inventergy Global N/A N/A N/A Crexendo 3.01% 10.88% 8.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inventergy Global and Crexendo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inventergy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crexendo has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 90.87%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Inventergy Global.

Summary

Crexendo beats Inventergy Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc., an intellectual property (IP) investment and licensing company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and licensing patented technologies of various technology and small companies. The company acquires portfolios in the telecommunications industry primarily in core network infrastructure and mobile broadband communications segments. Inventergy Global, Inc. is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

