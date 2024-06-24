Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.