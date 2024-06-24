Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. 39,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,063. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $676.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51.

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

