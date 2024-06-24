Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 67,655 shares.The stock last traded at $61.19 and had previously closed at $62.25.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $869.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.