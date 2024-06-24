Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) is First PREMIER Bank’s 4th Largest Position

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up 3.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 11.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086,841 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 29,809.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 122,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 121,624 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,423,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.