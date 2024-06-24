Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $66.28. 286,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

