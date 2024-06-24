Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) is Systelligence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up about 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,800. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.