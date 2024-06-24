Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) is Systelligence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,741 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF makes up about 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,800. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $74.39 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
