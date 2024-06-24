Investors Buy High Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 11,247 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 374% compared to the average daily volume of 2,375 call options.

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $30,034.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,273.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $45,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,356.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $30,034.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 486,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,273.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,653 shares of company stock valued at $270,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. LB Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Liquidia by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,774,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 26,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LQDA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,406. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $927.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.25. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 674.42% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

