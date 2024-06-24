Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,165 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 143% compared to the typical volume of 1,301 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 29.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 283,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 199.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Featured Articles

