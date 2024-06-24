Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Bought by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Iradimed worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Iradimed by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 223,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iradimed by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iradimed by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 340,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Stock Performance

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $43.19. 11,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,210. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.80. Iradimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

Iradimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Iradimed’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Iradimed Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

