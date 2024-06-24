iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $34.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 4,836,595 shares traded.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $41,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $454,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $11,241,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $832,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Shopify Stock: Buy-the-Dip Strategy Validated as Growth Soars
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Market Sectors Poised for Momentum in Q3
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.