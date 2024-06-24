iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $34.87. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 4,969,606 shares.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
