iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 181,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 281,024 shares.The stock last traded at $46.88 and had previously closed at $46.91.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after acquiring an additional 249,716 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,321 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

