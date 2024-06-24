iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.9% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,572,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121,364 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,414,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,304,000 after acquiring an additional 505,352 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.03. 1,711,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,926. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

