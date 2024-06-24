iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Trimmed by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. 2,148,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,183,130. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.