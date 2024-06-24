iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Boosted by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 15,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 176,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $78.71. 3,902,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,194,799. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

