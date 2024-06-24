iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $42,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,778,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,107 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,746.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 376,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,283,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $54.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $55.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

