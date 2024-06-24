iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after buying an additional 744,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,416,000 after purchasing an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after purchasing an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.05. 930,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.14. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

