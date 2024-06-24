iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.70

Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.70, with a volume of 1526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.31.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,576,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

