iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stake Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

