iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $18,350,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,725,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 972.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 235,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $8,392,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 247,058 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

