Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Acquires 54,900 Shares

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 54,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.46 per share, with a total value of C$134,916.75.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 7,100 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,150.19.

On Thursday, April 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$269,090.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 49,600 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,040.00.

JAG stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.47. 27,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,638. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.14.

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

