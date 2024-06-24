Jonathan Gunby Acquires 42 Shares of IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 42 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($186.79).

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Gunby purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($191.77).

LON:IHP traded down GBX 2.67 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 350 ($4.45). The stock had a trading volume of 456,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 208.73 ($2.65) and a one year high of GBX 366.50 ($4.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 295.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,215.63, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

IHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($4.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

