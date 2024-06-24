JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.87. The company has a market capitalization of $565.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

