JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 642,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,214,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,179,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

