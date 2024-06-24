K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells C$45,360.00 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00.
K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of KBL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.65. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.05.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current year.
K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on KBL
About K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.