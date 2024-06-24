K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells C$45,360.00 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00.

K-Bro Linen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KBL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$32.65. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.05.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital upped their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

