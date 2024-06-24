KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 104,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,918. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $74.65.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

