Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEYS traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $138.43. 124,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,224. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

