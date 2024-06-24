Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $677,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KRC stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

