Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 108 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $130,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,831,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.28. 272,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,098. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

