Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,722 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.88. 1,424,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

