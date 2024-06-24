Lane & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 4,722 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2024

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after buying an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,016,000 after buying an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after buying an additional 1,115,955 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.88. 1,424,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,919,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.