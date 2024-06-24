Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 51,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,908. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

