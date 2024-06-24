Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,910,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,643,000 after purchasing an additional 66,231 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,130.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.27. 492,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,904. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

