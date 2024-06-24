Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,757 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 890,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 867,628 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,190,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,613,639. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.69.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.