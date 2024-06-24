Lane & Associates LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.68. 179,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,683. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

