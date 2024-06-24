Lane & Associates LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,026. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $111.74.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

