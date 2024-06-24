Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

CALF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.99. 2,027,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

