Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.41. 90,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,190. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

