Lane & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,755,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

