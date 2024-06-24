Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 449,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 213,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.63 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 423,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,751. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

