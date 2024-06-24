Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.35. 36,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,955. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $180.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

