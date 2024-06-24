Lane & Associates LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $92.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,809. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

